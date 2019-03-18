Work on SR 107 Bridge outside Montesano starts soon

Work on the Chehalis River Bridge south of Montesano on SR 107 is scheduled to begin soon and drivers should be prepared for over a year of delays.

The City of Montesano reminds residents that work on the bridge is scheduled to begin in May.

The WSDOT lists that Rognlin’s was awarded the bid and full construction is anticipated to begin this summer and continue until winter 2020.

During construction, the bridge will remain open to local traffic although one-way alternating traffic and occasional night and full weekend closures are expected.

All other traffic will be detoured around the bridge during construction.

WSDOT says that the 58 year-old bridge is in need of repairs and the project will replace the timber on the south approach to the bridge, install modern safety rails, and paint the bridge.

They add that these changes will reduce maintenance costs by replacing the deteriorated timber approach trestle with a concrete structure and preserve and protect the bridge through updates.

Timeline