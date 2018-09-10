Work near roundabout will cause delays in Raymond

Work in Pacific County will continue near the site of the Raymond roundabout, and drivers should expect delays this week.

According to a notice from the Washington State Department of Transportation, work begins today at the US 101 & Heath Street intersection, just north of the roundabout.

Work will continue through the week and flaggers will be controlling traffic 24/7 during the project.

The west leg of Heath Street, leading to and from the Northwest Carriage Museum, will be closed to traffic during the project, while the east leg heading toward 7th Street will be open but with flaggers controlling traffic.

Drivers in both directions will be flagged through a single lane intermittently, through the US 101/SR 6 intersection, around-the-clock, for roundabout construction and drainage work.

Anyone coming through the work zone should anticipate delays of us to 20 minutes.

Any pedestrians will be detoured to the west side of US 101 permanently.