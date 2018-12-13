Women’s lacrosse comes to Grays Harbor
By KXRO News
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 6:24 AM
Photo property of US Sports Camps

The first first women’s lacrosse program is coming to Grays Harbor.

Grays Harbor Lacrosse Club coach Ray Cristobal tells KXRO that they received word this week from the Washington Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association, approving their petition for a girls JV team for 2019.

In 2017, the Grays Harbor Lacrosse Club was formed, bringing the sport to our area.

According to Cristobal, there is a HS Girls Lacrosse meeting this Saturday at 10am at  the Montesano First Baptist Church at 303 West Pioneer in Montesano to discuss the local club.

 

Photo property of US Sports Camps

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

GH Gulls announce 2019 dates prior to season Hoquiam football season ends with loss to Lynden Christian Sam Benn tennis courts have extra security Hoquiam moves on to face Lynden Christian in state quarterfinals Animal in road causes accident and injuries outside Hoquiam Native American Classic comes to GHC
Comments