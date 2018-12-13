Women’s lacrosse comes to Grays Harbor

The first first women’s lacrosse program is coming to Grays Harbor.

Grays Harbor Lacrosse Club coach Ray Cristobal tells KXRO that they received word this week from the Washington Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association, approving their petition for a girls JV team for 2019.

In 2017, the Grays Harbor Lacrosse Club was formed, bringing the sport to our area.

According to Cristobal, there is a HS Girls Lacrosse meeting this Saturday at 10am at the Montesano First Baptist Church at 303 West Pioneer in Montesano to discuss the local club.

