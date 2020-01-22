Woman sent to hospital after car crashes into trees
Hoquiam, WA – A woman was sent to the hospital after an accident left her car pinned between two trees.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Tuesday morning at about 11:00 a.m. an 82-year-old Ocean Shores woman was heading south on SR 109 near milepost 5 in a 2007 Chrysler 300.
The State Patrol says the woman lost control and left the road to the right and the Chrysler was pinned between two trees.
They say she was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries and there were no passengers involved in the crash.
According to the State Patrol, the woman is being charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.