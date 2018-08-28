Woman rescued from research vessel after seizure
By KXRO News
Aug 28, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

A 32 year old woman suffered a seizure on a boat off of Grays Harbor and was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard.

According to the Coast Guard, the Bell M. Shimada, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel, reported that a woman aboard had sat down on the deck due to being dizzy, suffered a seizure and then temporarily lost consciousness while the boat was around 40 miles northwest of Grays Harbor.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River was sent to the scene. The report states that a helicopter hoist was needed as the woman needed to be seen by a neurologist with the next six hours and access to the ship would have been difficult with a boat crew.

The helicopter transferred the woman to emergency medical service personnel who transported her to Columbia Memorial Hospital.

 

