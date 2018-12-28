Woman assaulted in Westport; Attacker at large

In a social media post shared today, Abra Cadaver Mcmullen states that she was assaulted by a man in “a lil white car”. She states that the man kicked her and attempted to drag her into his car.

Speaking with Corporal Burnham of the Westport Police Department, KXRO learned that they received the report around 12:30am. When they arrived, they were told by the woman that she was riding her bicycle near E. Patterson Street when she was assaulted.

In statement to police, she described the man as younger, possibly Hispanic, driving a white passenger car and wearing a black hoodie.

“I have stitches in my face head and knee…. knocked half of my front teeth out and a fractured hand if any one sees a darker skin tone guy in a white car that probably has marks on his face from me fighting back!!!!” Abra stated on Facebook.

The Westport Police Department is actively investigating and we are asking for anyone with information related to this case to please contact the Westport Police Department at 360-268-9197.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in her name.