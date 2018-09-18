Woman arrested after using stolen bank card

A woman was arrested after using a stolen bank card.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Friday an Aberdeen Officer was contacted by a man who believed that his wallet was stolen after he dropped it when he pulled his keys out of his pocket to get in his car.

The victim cancelled all of his bank cards as soon as he realized what happened and found that someone had already used one.

He was able to get the time and location of the transaction and report it to the officer.

According to police, the officer went to the business and was able to view video of the suspect and identify her.

They say on Saturday three Aberdeen Officers located the suspect at a residence that they tracked her to and she was arrested on a warrant, Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree, and Identity Theft.

She was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail.

The Aberdeen Police Department reminds you that if you find someone else’s property, you should return it to them or call the police.

They say that besides it being the right thing to do, it is also a crime to keep it.