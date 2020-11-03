Wishkah Valley planning for virtual schooling through the remainder of the year
Wishkah Valley School has announced that while they have returned some students with special needs to in-person learning, most of the education will be virtual for the remainder of the year.
In a note from Principal Edwina Hargrave to students and parents, she states that Wishkah Valley has been planning for the restart of school and are monitoring the department of health’s website, the number of COVID cases in our county and OSPI guidelines, on a daily basis.
She adds that the recent decision to bring a small group of students into the school will allow for extra support by paraprofessionals under the direct supervision of the classroom teacher.
“Our highly qualified Para educators will be assisting the students in their Canvas, iReady, CKLA and other classes. Paraprofessionals will not be directly instructing the students, they will be tutoring and supporting the students. Instruction and curriculum development will be provided by the classroom teacher. “
In her message, Hargrave states that whether or not students are at home or in school, distance learning through the Canvas platform will continue to be the primary method of instruction.
“Distance learning through the Canvas platform will be our primary method of instruction this year regardless of whether or not students are in school or at home. As the school year progresses, we are hopeful to bring more students into the building as CDC, DOH, OSPI and county health guidelines and recommendations allow.”
She adds that any families with questions can contact her at [email protected] or 360 532-3128 x1230.