Wishkah River Bridge inspection will create delays March 15-16
Drivers should plan for delays on the Wishkah River Bridge (on Wishkah Street) coming into downtown Aberdeen.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that bridge crews will be conducting a routine inspection of the 1925 moveable bridge beginning Monday, March 15 and into March 16.
Work schedule:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, March 15-16.
During the inspection, crews will reduce the westbound crossing to a single lane.
Drivers are encouraged to add extra time to help prevent delays.
Real-time travel affects are posted online and via local email alerts.