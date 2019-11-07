      Weather Alert

Winterfest concert seeking local youth for choir

Nov 7, 2019 @ 7:24am
Photos property of Andrew Allen and Winterfest. Modified by KXRO

Local parents with children between 3rd and 7th grade are invited to consider placing those children in a youth choir as part of Aberdeen Winterfest.

In a release from Grays Harbor College, the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts is looking for youth in 3rd -7th grade who would like to perform in a choir with singer-songwriter Andrew Allen at his performance on December 8th at 2:00 PM. 

Allen is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Vernon, British Columbia with five Top 10 singles in Canada over his career.

The singer is scheduled to perform a holiday show, along with some of his Top 10 Canadian hits. 

Those in the choir will rehearse Monday, November 25th and December 2nd from 5:00-6:30 PM in the Music Pavilion at Grays Harbor College in preparation for the event.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Kari Hasbrouck at kari.hasbrouck@ghc.edu

