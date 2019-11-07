Winterfest concert seeking local youth for choir
Photos property of Andrew Allen and Winterfest. Modified by KXRO
Local parents with children between 3rd and 7th grade are invited to consider placing those children in a youth choir as part of Aberdeen Winterfest.
In a release from Grays Harbor College, the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts is looking for youth in 3rd -7th grade who would like to perform in a choir with singer-songwriter Andrew Allen at his performance on December 8th at 2:00 PM.
Allen is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Vernon, British Columbia with five Top 10 singles in Canada over his career.
The singer is scheduled to perform a holiday show, along with some of his Top 10 Canadian hits.
Those in the choir will rehearse Monday, November 25th and December 2nd from 5:00-6:30 PM in the Music Pavilion at Grays Harbor College in preparation for the event.
For more information, or to sign up, contact Kari Hasbrouck at kari.hasbrouck@ghc.edu.