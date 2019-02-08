Winter Weather Advisory in effect today

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today.

The National Weather Service says that the advisory is in effect until midnight tonight as snow is expected for Grays Harbor.

They say total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is possible throughout the county.

Driving may be impacted at times today through this evening as they say that a Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

Expect snow covered roads, limited visibility, and use caution while driving.