Winter Storm Warning issued for East Grays Harbor

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for East County.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management (GHCEM) tells KXRO that the Warning will be in effect until 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

They say total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches is expected.

Affected areas are Southwest Interior-Lower Chehalis Valley Area-including Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Yelm, Grand Mound, Rochester, Centralia, Toledo, Montesano, Elma, and McCleary, but GHCEM says that could change at any time and they will update their information if anything changes.

The National Weather Service says “a Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”