Wind Advisory in effect today

A wind advisory for Grays Harbor has been issued by the National Weather Service.

They say the advisory is now in effect from 10:00 a.m. till 10:00 p.m. this evening.

Winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.



Westport, Ocean Shores, Hoquiam, and Moclips were specifically listed as locations that could be affected by the storm as the weather service says windy conditions will develop late this morning and continue into the evening.



They say winds may snap tree branches and cause local power outages.



A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.