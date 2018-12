The National Weather Service Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory from Midnight tonight to 10 AM Tuesday.

Wind speedsĀ 20 to 35 MPH with Gusts to 45 to 50 MPH are possible.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Winds may be strong enough to down tree limbs, causing local power outages.