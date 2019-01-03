Wind Advisory and Flood Watch in effect

A wind advisory is in effect today and the flood watch will continue through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says the wind advisory will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected and the strongest winds are expected along the immediate coastline.



They say the strongest winds are expected this afternoon.



A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The Flood Watch continues for Grays Harbor through Saturday morning as heavy rain in the Olympics today will cause significant rises on rivers.

The weather service say minor flooding is possible on some rivers.



A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.