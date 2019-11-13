Willdan Selected for Fifth Consecutive Time to Deliver Puget Sound Energy Small Business Program

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has awarded Willdan a $10 million contract to deliver their Small Business Direct Install Program. This is the fifth consecutive time that Willdan has been awarded this program. Under this two-year contract, Willdan will continue to serve small business, lodging, and agriculture facilities throughout PSE’s service area. The award increases Willdan’s contract value by $4 million compared to the prior program cycle and expands services to include HVAC controls.
“This program acts as many small businesses’ first introduction to energy efficiency,” said Sarah Cann, PSE’s Energy Efficiency Services Program Manager. “Since 2012, Willdan has helped us more effectively reach these customers and improve brand awareness. We look forward to continuing to leverage their outreach and program innovations for underserved customers, bringing us closer to Washington’s state goal of carbon-free electricity by 2045.”
Through PSE’s Small Business Direct Install Program, Willdan works with local contractors to provide building energy assessments and retrofits of controls, lighting, domestic hot water, and refrigeration equipment.
About Puget Sound Energy
Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. PSE is Washington’s largest utility, supporting 1.1 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. For more about PSE and what they do, visit pse.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
About Willdan
Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan’s website at www.willdan.com.
