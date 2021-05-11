Willapa Valley School District looking to fill a seat on their School Board
Willapa Valley School District Superintendent Nancy Morris tells KXRO that the district is seeking applications for the current vacant position on the School Board in District 2.
To be eligible, an applicant must be a resident of District 2 of the Willapa Valley School District, a citizen of the United States, and a registered voter.
Interested persons must submit a letter of interest for the position to Superintendent Nancy Morris.
One individual will be appointed to fill the vacant position.
Anyone selected will be required to run for election at the next regularly scheduled election in November of 2021 in order to continue on in the seat.
If elected,, that individual will fill the remaining years of the term, which expires in December of 2023.
For additional information, contact Nancy Morris at 360-942-5855 or [email protected]аvalley.org.