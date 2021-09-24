Willapa Valley running levy for 4th time; residents invited to learn more

Willapa Valley School District will be bringing their Educational Programs & Operations Levy to the ballot for the fourth time, and they are inviting the public to an upcoming meeting to learn more.
Willapa Valley School District Superintendent Nancy Morris says that the district is inviting community members to attend the September school board meeting.
Calvin Brodie, Deputy Superintendent of Capital Region Educational Service District 113, is scheduled to be a guest speaker at the regular board meeting on Monday, September 27 at 6:00 PM.
According to Morris, the November 2 ballot will be the fourth time that the measure has been run, asking for voters to approve a local levy in the amount of $544,125, which calculates to approximately $1.52 per $1000 of assessed value.
The previous levy expired in 2020.
At the meeting, Morris says that Brodie will address the board and the community about:
The meeting will be held in-person in the Willapa Valley High School Commons and will be online via Zoom.
If attending in-person, masks are required.
Zoom Link
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83753037612
Meeting ID: 837 5303 7612
Passcode: 6qsQP5
More information can be found on the district website at www.willapavalley.org.