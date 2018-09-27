Willapa salmon fisheries re-open, while some remain closed

After closing the Willapa Bay marine area and all tributaries a week ago, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife will now re-open some of the areas for salmon fishing.

On September 21, Willapa Bay and all tributaries closed to fishing for all salmon species. WDFW stated at the time that fall chinook were returning in significantly lower numbers than preseason predictions. They said that the closure would “will increase the number of hatchery fish available to make egg take goals at this time”.

In a release on Wednesday, WDFW states that Willapa Bay and the Willapa Bay Control Zone will re-open for coho and chum salmon fishing starting today. A daily limit of six salmon is being implemented, and up to two adult salmon may be retained. Anglers must release chinook.

“Fall chinook returns to tributaries of Willapa Bay have been significantly lower than preseason predictions and hatchery returns are lower than needed to make egg take at this time. Historic run-timing and stock composition data suggests minimal fall chinook encounters are likely to occur in marine area fisheries. Additional information: Anglers must stop fishing for salmon after the adult portion of the daily limit is retained.”

In an additional release on Wednesday they announced that fishing on sections of Willapa Bay tributaries will remain closed until further notice.

They say that some sections of Willapa Bay tributaries that were closed last week to protect returning fall chinook were scheduled to open October 1 for fishing.

Some sections will remain closed.

North Nemah River from Nemah Hatchery barrier dam to N700 Rd.

Willapa River from Fork Creek to Hwy. 6 Bridge

Fork Creek from Forks Creek Hatchery rack upstream 500? at fishing boundary sign

North River from Hwy. 105 Bridge to Fall River; and Smith Creek from mouth to Hwy. 101 Bridge.

Fishery managers say that they will continue to assess Chinook returns and re-open if warranted.

