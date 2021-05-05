Willapa Hills Trail closure prepares for new overpass
A mile of the Willapa Hills Trail is closed to prepare for a new overpass.
Washington State Parks issued a notice that 1 mile of the Willapa Hills Trail east of Pacific County is closed as it prepares for the construction of an overpass..
Contractors for State Parks will build an overpass for non-motorized recreation access spanning State Route 6, where the trail intersects the highway.
This bridge above State Route 6 is intended to provide crossing for trail users.
The closure between Cabe Road west of Chehalis and the 3.5-mile trestle east of Adna will last approximately one year.
Currently, a blind turn on SR6 at Stearns Road, combined with a trail crossing at the same grade as the road, puts motorists and trail users — pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians — at risk.
During the overpass construction, no detours are available. Park staff caution against using SR6 as a detour because the road has no shoulder. Long-distance trail users can start riding or walking at the Adna trailhead 6 miles west of Chehalis.
State Parks staff developed the bridge recommendation after receiving community input at public meetings in 2018 and 2019.
The agency’s Capital Program awarded the bridge construction contract to Tapani, Inc. of Battle Ground.
The contract amount is about $3.3 million.