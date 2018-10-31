Willapa Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association appeal decision to deny use of pesticide

A group of oyster growers have appealed a state decision to deny the use of a pesticide to control burrowing shrimp in oyster and clam beds in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.

The Willapa Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association on Monday asked a state board to overturn the September decision by the state Department of Ecology.

In a release they state that “Ecology has, for political and ideological reasons, taken more than two years to process a permit application, only to deny it based on faulty science and contrary to its own prior analysis of that science.”

In denying the permit, Ecology officials said mounting scientific evidence shows the insecticide imidacloprid poses “too great a risk” to the state’s environment.

They noted that the pesticide would harm invertebrates in the sediment, and affect fish and birds when their food sources are disrupted.

The growers say burrowing shrimp are destroying oyster beds and damaging an industry that contributes millions to the regional economy.

