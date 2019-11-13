Willapa Bay salmon fishing closed
Pacific County, WA – Salmon fishing is closed in Willapa Bay and its tributaries starting today.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife says that starting today, and running until further notice, salmon fishing in the Willapa Bay and various creeks and rivers that flow into it have been closed.
In their announcement they say that the reason for the closure is because coho returns in the Willapa Bay watershed have been significantly lower than the preseason predictions.
The closure is being taken to ensure escapement goals are met.
The watershed could re-open if managers find that the returns increase enough to warrant the change.
Locations:
- Marine Area 2-1 (Willapa Bay)
- Bear River
- Forks Creek
- Naselle River
- Nemah River Middle, North, and South
- North River
- Smith Creek
- Willapa River
- Willapa River South Fork
For more information on other Willapa Bay fisheries, see https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.