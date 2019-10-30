Wildfire east of Montesano has area residents on evacuation notice
Montesano, WA – A wildfire east of Montesano has put area residents on evacuation notice.
Grays Harbor Emergency Management says that at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an outdoor burn escaped on a private logging unit off Evergreen Lane in Montesano.
They say that Grays Harbor Fire District 2 and mutual aid agencies including the Washington DNR, Montesano Fire Department, and Grays Harbor Fire District 5 have responded to the area.
Emergency Management says there are currently 15 residential homes under a Level One evacuation given by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, a level one means that a wildfire threat is in your area and it would be wise to consider planning and/or packing, in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.
Grays Harbor Emergency Management says there is no impact to public infrastructure and the public is being urged to stay out of the area.
In an update last night, the fire was 40 percent contained and crews were continuing to improve containment lines of the Evergreen Fire.
According to Emergency Management, the public should be aware of the upcoming weather conditions as possible East winds could turn controlled burns into larger fires.