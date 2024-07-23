Westport Timberland Library holding Grand (Re)Opening on July 27

The Westport Timberland Library is inviting the public back into its location as part of its Grand (Re)Opening on Saturday, July 27.

Westport Timberland Library Manager Jennifer Finlayson said that after closing their doors on April 23rd for a “much-needed” refresh, she is excited to unveil the renovated library.

“Step into a world of color with our newly painted walls and admire the fresh, inviting flooring throughout the building.“

She adds that they are especially thrilled to introduce a new children’s play area, designed to “spark imagination and joy for our youngest visitors”.

The public is invited to the Grand (Re)Opening from 1-3 pm on July 27 for tours and refreshments.

Timberland Regional Library Director Cheryl Heywood, TRL Board Members, and Westport City officials are scheduled to be on hand to speak at the event.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back and showcase our lovely new space!” said Finlayson

Jul 27th | 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Westport