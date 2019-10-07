Westport, Raymond, & South Bend receive $2.25 million in funding
Olympia, WA – 3 local communities included in $10.5 million worth of funding for infrastructure projects.
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that 25 rural cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 2019.
The cities of Westport, Raymond, and South Bend were all selected as part of the funding, splitting $2.25 million.
In Westport, $750,000 will go to sewer system improvements, the City of Raymond will receive $750,000 for a new Willapa Center community facility, and the City of South Bend will see $750,000 go towards water treatment plant improvements.
Twenty-seven projects were selected from 41 grant applications requesting over $20 million.
“Partnering with local governments to create infrastructure is essential to our mission of strengthening communities,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “The grants we are announcing today will result in cleaner water, safer streets, and ultimately, a higher quality of life in towns, cities, and counties across Washington state.”
The projects awarded funding will improve water and sewer systems, streets, community facilities and fire protection systems, and also support affordable housing projects and community planning.
2019 Washington state Community Development Block Grant awards:
- City of Bridgeport – $251,188 for fire protection equipment and $24,000 for a revitalization plan
- City of College Place – $464,530 for sidewalk and street improvements
- City of Colville – $24,000 for a comprehensive plan update
- Town of Concrete – $550,000 for new reservoir construction
- Ferry County – $310,000 for water system improvements
- City of George – $20,000 to develop a new sewer use ordinance
- City of Grand Coulee – $24,000 for a wastewater facility plan
- Town of Hamilton – $24,000 for a wastewater feasibility study
- City of Kahlotus – $680,000 for well and water distribution improvements
- Lewis County – $750,000 for fire and emergency facility, and $24,000 for Vader water system condition assessment
- Town of Lind – $750,000 for water system improvements
- City of Mabton – $750,000 for drilling and equipping water supply well #7
- Town of Metaline Falls – $735,000 for water distribution improvements
- Town of Nespelem – $24,000 for an asset management plan
- City of Okanogan – $24,000 for a levee restoration alternatives report
- Okanogan County – $194,671 for sewer connection to the Oroville Harvest Shelter, and $24,000 for a housing needs assessment
- City of Omak – $458,173 for storm water system improvements
- City of Raymond – $750,000 for a new Willapa Center community facility
- City of Ritzville – $624,790 for sewer system improvements, and $24,000 for a sewer collection preliminary design report
- City of South Bend – $750,000 for water treatment plant improvements
- City of Vader – $750,000 for wastewater treatment facility improvements
- City of Westport – $750,000 for sewer system improvements
- City of Winlock – $750,000 for water distribution system improvements
“These CDBG funds help leverage an additional $13 million from other state, federal and local resources toward total project costs.”
More information, including total project costs, is available on the Commerce website.