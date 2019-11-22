Westport named among top vacation destinations by Vrbo
Vrbo has identified Westport as one of their top five emerging domestic vacation destinations within the US.
“While their names may not be of the household variety yet, their appeal is clear, especially for families and other groups of travelers looking to explore the great outdoors.”
In their 2020 Trend Report, Vrbo identified their top locations within the US as well as internationally, and highlighted their “Up-and-Coming Travel Destinations” with Westport in their top 5, showing a 60% increase based on average annual demand growth.
Terlingua, TX topped their up-and-coming list, while Westport was also joined by Bella Vista, AR, Cherry Log, GA, and Edisto Island, SC.
The top 5 US destinations using VRBO are listed as Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN,Gulf Shores, AL, Gulf Shores, AL, Panama City Beach, FL, and Maui, HI.
The recently released Trend Report is based on data and insights from Vrbo’s global vacation rental marketplace.
This data is based on the domestic and international nation home demand on Vrbo for the 12-month period ending August 31,2019.
Their report also states that there is a growing trend on their platform of renters staying locally as travelers in urban markets across the country are booking vacation rentals in their own cities.
Another emerging trend the company notices is what they call a “celecation” as family and friends from different areas come together to rent a vacation home or other property in an area to celebrate a special occasion.
They say the report’s purpose is to showcase where, how and why Americans will travel for vacation in 2020.
Based on estimates sourced in the report, the U.S. vacation rental industry generated #23 billion in revenue in 2018.