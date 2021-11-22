Westport Marina funding will continue work on Port of Grays Harbor facility

On Thursday, the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) awarded the Port of Grays Harbor a $50,000 planning grant to complete the Westport Marina Modernization Project Plan.
The grant will be matched by $30,000 in Port funds.
The Plan, according to the Port, will” build upon previous planning and study efforts of the Marina to develop a modernized float design, layout, and configuration plan for the current and projected user base, asset consolidation and refurbishment, phased construction recommendations along with estimated costs”.
The Port states that over the last decade, along with local and state partners, have invested more than $9 million to support and upgrade the critical aging infrastructure at the Westport Marina including a rebuild of the bank line, breakwater stabilization and the dredging of the Marina for the first time in 40 years.
“We are very grateful CERB chose to once again partner with the Port to ensure this important initial planning step is accomplished as a critical piece of the large Marina Modernization Project,” stated Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Tom Quigg. “The Port recognizes the Marina Modernization Project will be incredibly large in both scope and investment which is why this Plan is so vital to helping us strategize as we look to leverage funding opportunities and minimize impacts to marina users as improvements are made.”