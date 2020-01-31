Westport man spins car into tree while driving under the influence
A man drove off the road and hit a tree while intoxicated, sending him and a passenger to the hospital.
In an accident report from the Washington State Patrol, they say that a 42-year-old Westport man was injured just after midnight near Twin Harbors State Park.
As the man was driving on State Route 105, he crossed the center line in a 1997 Pontiac Grand Am. The car rotated, going broadside before it struck a tree and a tree stump on the shoulder of the road.
According to the report it shows that the man was under the influence at the time of the accident.
The driver and a 33-year-old Westport woman were both injured in the accident, sending them to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
The Westport man will face DUI charges.