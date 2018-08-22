Westport is becoming a “Smart City”

“Smart City Tourism” is getting underway in Westport.

On Friday, August 24, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and Meylah Labs will hold the official unveiling of the Smart City Tourism Pilot Project within Westport.

According to a release, the Smart City Tourism IoT(Internet of Things) Solution is designed “to empower tourists and elevate their overall travel experience, as well as help local merchants increase their business opportunities and generate more revenues”.

GGHI says that ‘smart city tourism’ in the city will bring additional infrastructure that would integrate modern technology into the city itself, which could include things such as WiFi or smart parking capabilities.

The pilot project has been a joint effort between many innovative and cutting edge companies and organizations, including Microsoft, HPE, Aruba, Bosch, TechPower, WA Dept. of Commerce, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and many others.

The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and will take place in the Outdoor Pavilion Tent located at 2681 N. Westhaven Dr. from 3pm to 5pm.

For more information surrounding the ribbon cutting event, please contact Dru Garson at GGHI by calling (360) 532-7888 or emailing dru@graysharbor.org.