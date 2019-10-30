Westport is a “Coast Guard City USA”
Westport, WA – Westport is officially being designated as a “Coast Guard City USA”.
Westport Mayor Rob Beardon tells KXRO that the city has completed the final Congressional review process and the commandant of the United States Coast Guard has issued the designation.
In a letter from Admiral Karl Schultz of the U.S. Coast Guard, he thanks the Mayor and city for the continual support of the men and women stationed within Westport.
The program is designed to recognize cities that have “extended so many considerations to the Coast Guard family and their dependents”.
Beardon states in his letter, “The City of Westport has grown up with the Coast Guard, and it has always been at the core of our community. We look forward to carrying on that legacy…”
Westport is the first city in the state to become an Official Coast Guard City, according to BEardon, and the smallest city by population within the national program.
According to the USCG, there were 26 other cities within the program, as of October, 2018. The closest to our area was previously Astoria, Oregon.