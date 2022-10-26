KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Westport father arrested in murder of son at RV park

October 26, 2022 7:06AM PDT
Share
Westport father arrested in murder of son at RV park

A murder investigation is underway in Westport and a suspect has been arrested and charged.

Chief Investigations Deputy Darrin Wallace tells KXRO that the investigation began at approximately 3:30 pm on Monday when the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a death investigation at the Hammond RV Park in Westport.  

The victim is a 35-year-old Westport man.  

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrived and contacted witnesses and the suspect, and a search warrant was served at the home. 

 Detectives learned the victim and his 58-year-old father had been in a physical altercation prior to his death.  

There was evidence of a physical assault.  

The 58-year-old Westport man was placed under arrest for Murder in the 2nd degree. 

The investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released when they are available. 

Also On KXRO

1

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
2

Aberdeen man dies in motorcycle vs dump truck accident
3

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
4

Suspicious fires at Olympic Stadium; public information sought
5

GH Assessor staff in Ocean Shores and Montesano over coming months