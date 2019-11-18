West County citizen’s Academy starting soon; applications open
The Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis Police Departments will be holding a second West County Citizen’s Academy soon.
In an announcement, the departments announced that the 2nd annual academy starting in January 2020.
The Citizen’s Academy is being offered at no expense to the attendees as a way to expose participants to an inside look at the local criminal justice system in Grays Harbor.
“We hope the Academy will allow citizens to share in public service and learn about the challenges and demands associated with law enforcement. It is also designed for citizens to learn the reasons why police officers respond to various situations in a particular way and how they ultimately handle these situations.
We believe the Academy experience will be a pleasant introduction to the local criminal justice system and its role in our society. Citizens will gain a greater understanding of police patrol and investigative procedures as well as learn some techniques used in addressing crime in our communities.”
During the 12-week course, citizens will hear from law enforcement officers, dispatchers, prosecutors, judges and crime lab technicians, and visit the local E-911 dispatch center, see a police canine demonstration, and learn about firearm safety at a police training range.
Classes will start January 7th and will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at the Harbor City Church, 1700 Cherry Street, Aberdeen. There will also be a number of Saturday classes held for attendees to participate in some hands-on law enforcement activities. The academy is approximately 12 weeks long.
Applicants to the Citizen’s Academy must be at least 18 years of age, have no significant criminal record, and be available to attend the overall Academy course schedule.
Applications are available at the Aberdeen, Hoquiam or Cosmopolis Police Department stations or available online at www.aberdeenwa.gov or www.cityofhoquiam.com. The class is limited to 30 students.
For specific questions about the Citizen’s Academy, please contact Aberdeen PD Lieutenant Dale Green at dgreen@aberdeenwa.gov or by phone at (360)538-4408.