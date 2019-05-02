Wescott joins Board of Commissioners for Summit Pacific

Summit Pacific Medical Center and Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #1 added a new member to their Board of Commissioners.

In a release it was announced that Carolyn Wescott of Elma was approved as the newest board member to oversee the hospital district following the recent resignation of Brent Meldrum.

Wescott was one of two candidates for the position and was interviewed by the Public Hospital District #1 Commissioners and CEO Josh Martin last week.

“I am excited to have Carolyn serve on the Summit Pacific Board of Commissioners,” said Andrew Hooper, Board Chair. “Carolyn has served as a community member volunteer on our Quality Committee for several years and has participated in our Wellness Fair for as long as I can remember. She is passionate about improving the health of our community and about making Summit Pacific the best place to receive healthcare.”

Wescott has been a member of the community for over 30 years. She looks forward to taking on the role of commissioner with a “win-win” approach to challenges and states, “I’m so excited for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to serving our community as a member of the Summit team.”

Wescott’s appointment will be effective June 1, 2019 and will last the remainder of the term, ending December 31, 2021.