Wellness Center hosts ribbon cutting and tours this week

The public is welcome to join Summit Pacific Medical Center as they celebrate the completion of the new Wellness Center in Elma

On Friday, January 25, Summit Pacific will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new facility that broke ground in fall of 2017.

Josh Martin, CEO of Summit Pacific said.“This project has been many years in the making and we can’t wait to share it with our community. I believe this Wellness Center will transform the future of healthcare in our county and will be an important resource for many years to come”.

The 60,000 square-foot facility features three floors dedicated to preventive medicine including a third-floor primary care suite, outpatient therapy services, lab and diagnostic imaging services, an expanded café, pharmacy, several community conference and education rooms, a rock climbing wall, outdoor plaza, community fitness trail with outdoor exercise equipment and playground.

The Wellness Center is located on the same lot as Summit Pacific Medical Center, at 610 East Main Street in Elma.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at noon and will feature speakers including Josh Martin and Andrew Hooper of Summit Pacific, Representative Derek Kilmer, Cassie Sauer of the Washington State Hospital Association, as well as Peter McMillin and Kirk Pearson of the USDA.

The community is welcome to explore the building with tours beginning at 1 p.m. following the formal program.

The event will feature a raffle, swag, refreshments and opportunities to meet providers and learn about the services offered in the Wellness Center.

For more information about the Summit Pacific Wellness Center grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, please contact Natalie Jensen, Event Coordinator at 360-346-2345 or Natalie.Jensen@sp-mc.org.