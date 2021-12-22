      Weather Alert

Weekend transit routes resume in 2022

Dec 22, 2021 @ 6:26am

Grays Harbor Transit announced that they are implementing a new schedule starting on January 3, 2022.

With the new schedules, weekend service will resume.

A number of changes will be made to the regional routes starting in the new year.

GHT adds that fares are still free within Zone 1 will continue through December 31, 2022.

Face masks and other COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect.

