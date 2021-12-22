Weekend transit routes resume in 2022

Grays Harbor Transit announced that they are implementing a new schedule starting on January 3, 2022.
With the new schedules, weekend service will resume.
A number of changes will be made to the regional routes starting in the new year.
GHT adds that fares are still free within Zone 1 will continue through December 31, 2022.
Face masks and other COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect.
Schedule Brochure Cover
Weekday 1-3-22 Schedule Brochure Inside
Weekday 1-3-22 Schedule Cover
Weekend 1-3-22 Schedule Back Weekend 1-3-22