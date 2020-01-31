Week of local clam digs start February 6
Clam diggers can return to local beaches on February 6 for the first day of a week-long digging opportunity.
Razor clam digs will open on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Mocrocks starting Thursday, February 6. During the dig, once again the Mocrocks and Copalis beaches will alternate openings each day of the afternoon and evening digs.
The approved dig is for the following beaches, dates and low tides:
- February 6, Thursday, 4:40 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 7, Friday, 5:26 pm -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 8, Saturday, 6:09 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 9, Sunday, 6:51 pm -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 10, Monday, 7:32 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- February 11, Tuesday, 8:13 pm -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- February 12, Wednesday, 8:55 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
No digging is allowed before noon for allowed digs, when low tide occurs in the evening.
“Work to dodge the rain, and this should be a great dig,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Razor clams do not like fresh water, so heavy rain can make them harder to find, but with a bit of patience and good timing it should still be possible to bag limits of clams given the healthy populations across the beaches.”
For a list of proposed razor clam digs on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches through February, please see our razor clam webpage.
Ayres said additional tentative razor clam digs for March and later will be announced in early February.
WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing. Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering harvest to date. To see videos of WDFW’s sustainable management work for razor clam seasons, visit our razor clam page.
Additional safety considerations are important this time of year. “Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when low tides come at dusk and after dark,” said Ayres. “Diggers can also start gathering clams an hour or two before the tide, which will allow folks to enjoy daylight for most of their time on the beach.”
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.