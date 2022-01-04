      Weather Alert

Weather Delays for January 4, 2022

Jan 4, 2022 @ 5:48am

*UPDATE* Grays Harbor College: All GHC Campuses open at 10 am this morning. “Please do not report to campus prior to 9:30. Please check the Canvas page for the status of classes which start prior to 10 am.”

 

Aberdeen SD: CLOSED, No preschool. Icy roads, Unsafe for morning transportation. Significant tidal flooding expected in afternoon. The school district announced “Since today is now a non-school day, it will need to be made up. Friday, May 6, will now be our “makeup” day.”

Cosmopolis SD: CLOSED

*UPDATE* Elma SD: CLOSED

Hoquiam SD: CLOSED. All schools and programs in Hoquiam will be closed/canceled for today.

Mary M. Knight SD: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation. All Classes are canceled due to poor road conditions

*UPDATE* McCleary SD: CLOSED

Montesano SD: CLOSED

North Beach SD: Due to flooding concerns today North Beach MS/HS will dismiss at 11:00AM and Pacific Beach Elementary will dismiss at Noon.

Oakville SD: Schools CLOSED, district offices open

Raymond SD: CLOSED, No preschool

Rochester SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Satsop SD: CLOSED

*UPDATE* Taholah SD: CLOSED

*UPDATE* Willapa Valley SD: CLOSED

*UPDATE* Wishkah Valley SD: CLOSED. PM Activities and games are canceled.

 

