      Weather Alert

Weather Delays for December 29, 2021

Dec 29, 2021 @ 6:10am

*UPDATE* LeMay Grays Harbor: No garbage/recycling service today. Residents will have additional service next week. Details

*UPDATE* Grays Harbor College:All campuses will remain closed until Mon, 1/3/22.

Grays Harbor Transit: There will be no fixed route bus service today. Admin Office in Aberdeen is closed.

Pacific County Transit: No service until until January 3. Weather closure for Wednesday, training scheduled for Thursday, holiday closure on Friday.

Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP): 1 Hours Late: Opens at 9am.

Aberdeen School District: ASD5 Athletic Director John Crabb has announced that Aberdeen High School sporting events during Winter Break are canceled.

These include:

  • Girls Wrestling on Wednesday, Dec. 29
  • Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Boys’ Basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 29,
  • Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Girls Basketball on Thursday, Dec. 30.
