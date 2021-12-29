Weather Delays for December 29, 2021

*UPDATE* LeMay Grays Harbor: No garbage/recycling service today. Residents will have additional service next week. Details
*UPDATE* Grays Harbor College:All campuses will remain closed until Mon, 1/3/22.
Grays Harbor Transit: There will be no fixed route bus service today. Admin Office in Aberdeen is closed.
Pacific County Transit: No service until until January 3. Weather closure for Wednesday, training scheduled for Thursday, holiday closure on Friday.
Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP): 1 Hours Late: Opens at 9am.
Aberdeen School District: ASD5 Athletic Director John Crabb has announced that Aberdeen High School sporting events during Winter Break are canceled.
