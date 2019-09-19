WDFW will use drone to monitor Chehalis Basin restoration projects
Grays Harbor, WA – Scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will fly a drone in the Chehalis Basin starting Monday, Sept. 23 to capture images and video of three areas where restoration projects will start construction next year.
The WDFW says restoration projects will aim to reduce flood hazards and restore aquatic species on the East Fork Satsop, Wynoochee, and Skookumchuck rivers.
The data collected from the drone will help WDFW track channel and floodplain changes over time.
WDFW habitat biologist Claire Williamson said these projects are unique because WDFW and other agencies are partnering with interested landowners to implement habitat restoration projects on private property.
Williamson said the drone will be flown between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for approximately 60 to 90 minutes between Sept. 23 and Oct. 15.
The WDFW previously used a drone to monitor the area near the Smith Creek restoration project near Willapa Bay in August.