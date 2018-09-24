WDFW to host meeting in Montesano for 2019 halibut season

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a public meeting in Montesano in early October to discuss management options and select proposed dates for the 2019 statewide halibut season.

The meeting will be held Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Montesano City Hall.

At the meeting state halibut managers will provide an overview of specific options under consideration by the Pacific Fishery Management Council for recreational fisheries in Marine Area 1 near the Columbia River and Marine 2 near Westport for 2019.

The WDFW will consider public comments received on those options in developing recommendations to the council before they meet in November.

“The options reflect suggestions made by anglers to improve the state’s halibut fishery,” said Heather Reed, coastal policy coordinator for WDFW. “The halibut fishery is very popular and this meeting is a good opportunity to provide input.”

In addition to status quo, options under consideration include:

Revising the season opening date in Marine Area 1 (Columbia River) so that it aligns more closely with the openings in other marine areas.

Changing the number of days of the week the Marine Area 1 (Columbia River) all-depth fishery is open from three days per week to two.

Clarifying that the nearshore fishery in Marine Area 2 (Westport) will open if sufficient quota remains after the all-depth fishery closes.

At the Oct. 9 meeting, the WDFW will also solicit input from the public and facilitate a discussion on the proposed season dates for the statewide season in Marine Areas 2-10.

As part of those discussions, WDFW staff will review the tide calendars for next May and June and work to balance the needs across various fishing communities and charter and private fishing interests.

During the discussion, factors considered will include maximizing opportunity, extending the season length, and accommodating traditions relative to opening dates and planned fishing derbies.

More information about the specific options described above can be found online at https://www.pcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/J1b_Supp_WDFW_Rpt1_SEPTBB2018.pdf

For more information on the season-setting process visit PFMC’s website at http://www.pcouncil.org/pacific-halibut/background-information/.