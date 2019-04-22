WDFW Special Hunt Licenses open for applications

Applications for special hunts within Washington open today and are available until May 22.

WDFW tells KXRO that hunters can submit special hunt applications until May 22 for fall deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep, and turkey seasons.

Permit winners will be selected through a random drawing in June to see who qualifies to hunt outside the times and places in a general hunting license.

To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must purchase an application and hunting license, and submit the application with their preferred hunt choices. Applicants for mountain goat, moose, and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they submit.

Issued by WDFW:

Hunters can buy applications and licenses from license vendors statewide or on WDFW’s WILD Licensing website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/. They must submit their applications on the website or call 1-877-945-3492 toll-free.

Hunters buying and applying online must create a username and password. They can find more information about creating their WILD system account at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/content/pdfs/WILD-Account-Instructions.pdf. Hunters can also click the “Customer Support” link on the WILD homepage for additional assistance.

If you already have a username and password, you can login to buy and submit your applications.

“Every year hundreds of special permits get returned because of invalid addresses, so make sure you update your phone number, email, and address in the WILD system,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager.

Most special hunt permit applications cost $7.10 for residents, $110.50 for non-residents, and $3.80 for youth under 16.

Resident applications for mountain goats, bighorn sheep ram, moose, and “quality” categories for deer and elk cost $13.70.

Instructions and details on applying for special permit hunts are on pages 12-13 of Washington’s 2019 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/big-game, at WDFW offices and license vendors, in our Facebook video https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1081324588718172, and online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts.

WDFW will post the results of the special hunt permit drawing online by the end of June at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/. WDFW will notify winners by mail or email by mid-July.

