WDFW seeks public comment on proposed 2019-20 hunting seasons

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comments on proposed recommendations for the 2019-20 hunting seasons.

From Jan. 23 through Feb. 13, WDFW will accept written comments from the public to help finalize hunting rules and regulations proposed for the upcoming year.

The proposals and comment forms will be posted on the department’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/ regulations/seasonsetting/.

Most of the proposals address minor changes in special permit levels and hunting area descriptions proposed since the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the state’s latest three-year hunting package in 2018.

“We encourage everyone interested in the upcoming hunting seasons to check the proposed changes and send us your comments,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager.

The commission, which sets policy for WDFW, will also accept public comments on the proposed recommendations at its March 1-2 meeting in Spokane.

Final action by the commission is scheduled at a public meeting April 5-6 in Olympia.