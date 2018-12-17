WDFW seeks nominations for Grays Harbor salmon advisory group

WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking nominations through Jan. 11 for membership on its advisory group for salmon management in Grays Harbor.

The advisory group consists of up to 12 members. The group advises WDFW on policy issues associated with conservation and management of salmon stocks in the Grays Harbor watershed.

While the advisory group focuses primarily on salmon management, it also advises the department on issues associated with steelhead and sturgeon management in the watershed, said Chad Herring, regional fish policy analyst for WDFW.

“We are looking for representatives from recreational and commercial fishing groups as well as conservation and habitat organizations,” Herring said.

The advisory group typically meets approximately six times a year with most meetings scheduled January through April in conjunction with the annual salmon season-setting process, known as North of Falcon. The advisory group also will be asked to provide feedback on management actions considered during the salmon fishing season.

Advisers may be asked to comment on written material throughout the year. Advisers serve two-year terms and can be re-appointed.

Current members are encouraged to reapply. Appointments become effective in February 2019. Advisers do not receive compensation for their work.

Any group or individual can nominate a candidate to the advisory group. Self-nominations are also accepted.

Nominees do not need to be affiliated with an organized group. Nominations must include the following information:

The nominee’s name, address and telephone number.

The nominee’s affiliations, if any.

The name, address and telephone number of any organization submitting a nomination.

Experience, including the type of experience, and any species or areas of interest, as well as references.

Nominations to the Grays Harbor Salmon advisory group must be received by Jan. 11, 2019.

Nominations may be submitted to Chad Herring by mail: 48 Devonshire Road, Montesano, WA, 98563; or by email at Chad.Herring@dfw.wa.gov .

More information is available by contacting Chad Herring at 360-249-1299.