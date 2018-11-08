WDFW seeks local members for Master Hunter Advisory Group

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting letters of interest through Dec. 31 for membership on its Master Hunter Advisory Group and they are looking for someone to fill a seat for our region.

The group, which represents master hunters statewide, advises WDFW on issues and opportunities affecting master hunters and the Master Hunter Permit Program.

Five volunteer positions will be opening on the 15-member group in April. Members serve three-year terms. All appointees must retain their Master Hunter certification status throughout their entire term. The new appointees will start on April 1, 2019.

The group’s bylaws state that at least two advisory group members should reside within each of the six WDFW administrative regions. Letters of interest will be accepted from applicants residing in:

Region 3 (Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, and Yakima counties) – one vacancy

Region 4 (Island, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties) – one vacancy

Region 6 (Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, and Thurston counties) – one vacancy

Any county in the state – two vacancies

Applicants for membership on the advisory group are asked to submit letters of interest explaining: 1) why they want to be a member of the Master Hunter Advisory Group, 2) what qualifies them to be a member, and 3) how they can help the group achieve its goals.

Interested master hunters are advised to review the Master Hunter Permit Program webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/masterhunter/.

Letters of interest must include contact information (phone number, email address, mailing address, county of residence) and permission for WDFW to conduct a criminal background check. The background check comes at no cost to applicants. Letters should be sent to Kris Thorson at Kristopher.thorson@dfw.wa.gov or to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Wildlife Program, Master Hunter Section, Attn: Kris Thorson, PO Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504.

The application process is open to all certified master hunters with no ongoing legal proceedings or convictions in the last 10 years under the state’s fish and wildlife enforcement code.

After letters of interest are reviewed, prospective candidates may be contacted and interviewed by current members of the Master Hunter Advisory Group.

The Master Hunter Advisory Group meets at least four times per year, usually in Ellensburg. Members serve as volunteers and do not receive direct compensation, but mileage reimbursement is provided by WDFW to attend meetings. Members can expect to donate 75 to 100 hours of their time during their three-year term.