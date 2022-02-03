WDFW seeks feedback on draft recreation strategy; Online meetings scheduled for Feb. 10 and 24

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting the public to provide feedback on a draft 10-year recreation strategy for WDFW-managed lands. Public input on the draft strategy, which is available in English and Spanish, is welcome through 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
WDFW manages over 1 million acres of land and more than 450 water access areas in Washington offering unique opportunities for exploration and recreation.
“Outdoor recreation is a significant contributor to the state’s economy and supports the health of our residents,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “This new strategy reflects the Department’s commitments to welcoming all Washingtonians and visitors to public lands while protecting wildlife, habitat, cultural, and tribal resources.”
Susewind said that the Department is looking for input on the draft strategy from people who enjoy all types of recreation on WDFW-managed lands, including hunting, fishing, trapping, shellfish harvesting, camping, mountain biking, hiking, birding, wildlife photography, water sports, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, target shooting, and more.
“Prioritized near-term actions in the strategy include making WDFW-managed lands more welcoming, curtailing illegal activity, and increasing Department capacity for planning and managing recreation.”
Public comments on the draft strategy must be received by 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28.
To review the draft plan and associated State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) documents, visit WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/sepa/open-comments.
People can submit feedback through WDFW’s online comment portal or email [email protected]. For people with limited internet connectivity, send written comments via mail to Lisa Wood, SEPA/NEPA Coordinator, WDFW Habitat Program, Protection Division, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
WDFW will host two online public meetings via Zoom to discuss the draft strategy.