WDFW seeks feedback for 2021 coastal steelhead season
WDFW – Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) invite recreational anglers, conservation groups, and other interested members of the public to a virtual town hall, 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, to learn more about low coastal Washington steelhead trends and share feedback on plans for the 2021 fishing season.
“State and tribal fisheries managers are projecting another year of low steelhead returns along much of the Washington Coast” said James Losee, regional program manager for the Coast and Puget Sound region. “We want to make sure we’re hearing from local anglers and steelhead enthusiasts as we begin to consider options for protecting this iconic state fish while balancing recreational angling opportunities.”
To join the 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 virtual town hall, please register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iHswvFn2QweX9kxAfEwqpw. The event will be recorded and posted to the department’s website afterward for those unable to attend.
Fishery managers will consider this feedback in preparation of their work with tribal co-managers to plan future fishing opportunities.
