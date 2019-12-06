WDFW seeking applicants for positions on waterfowl advisory group
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking applicants to serve on a Waterfowl Advisory Group, a citizen advisory group that advises the department on waterfowl management issues.
WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will appoint members to the Waterfowl Advisory Group for three-year terms beginning Feb.1, 2020.
“We’re looking for several new candidates, with diverse backgrounds, who can effectively present their views on waterfowl management to WDFW and the public,” said Kyle Spragens, WDFW waterfowl section manager. “This group provides important input on hunting regulations, hunter access programs, and state duck stamp wetland enhancement projects.”
The application deadline is Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. To apply, fill out the application at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wfag.
“We carefully consider recommendations from our advisory groups,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “We value the experience that long-standing members bring to the table, and we want advisory groups to represent the diversity of interests that Washingtonians have about wildlife management statewide.”
The Waterfowl Advisory Group holds at least one single day meeting each year. Members are eligible to be reimbursed by WDFW for travel expenses to attend meetings.
Candidates can submit applications to Kyle Spragens, via email at Kyle.Spragens@dfw.wa.gov or via regular mail at:
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
P.O. Box 43141
Olympia, WA 98504
For more information, contact Kyle Spragens at (360) 902-2522.