WDFW reviews status of 19 wildlife species
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking the public’s help to provide information on 19 wildlife species as part of a periodic review of native wildlife populations.
WDFW’s review process includes the following species: Steller Sea Lion, Killer Whale, Lynx, Western Gray Squirrel, Woodland Caribou, Columbian White-tailed Deer, Brown Pelican, White Pelican, Bald Eagle, Peregrine Falcon, Greater Sage-grouse, Sandhill Crane, Snowy Plover, Marbled Murrelet, Northern Spotted Owl, Streaked Horned Lark, Oregon Vesper Sparrow, Western Pond Turtle, and Taylor’s Checkerspot butterfly. For a preliminary schedule of presentations to be made to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on these species by year, please visit our WDFW’s Species Status Review website.
The species have all been listed, have been recently de-listed, or are being reviewed for listing as endangered, threatened or sensitive by the State of Washington.
“We are interested in obtaining information from the public, including non-governmental organizations, universities, private researchers and naturalists, to supplement current data,” said Hannah Anderson, listing and recovery section manager for WDFW’s Wildlife Diversity Division.
“We’re fortunate to have people in Washington who care deeply and engage on these issues,” she added. “Such groups and individuals likely have valuable data, such as annual population counts or privately developed habitat management plans.”
WDFW is specifically looking for information on:
Species demographics
Habitat conditions
Threats and trends
Conservation measures that have benefited the species
New data collected since the last status review for the species
Public input is an important part of gathering the best available scientific data for any species, said Anderson. “We greatly value this information and all the people who work with us to conserve and protect species,” she added.
Wildlife managers will use the information to help update status reports for each species. More information on the process is available on WDFW’s Species Status Review website.
The public may share information by email vial TandEpubliccom@dfw.wa.gov, or by mail to;
Hannah Anderson
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
P.O. Box 43141
Olympia, WA 98504-3141.
WDFW will seek additional public comments, complete a draft status review and make updated status reports available on the department’s website as they are completed. The public will be able to view the most recent species reports and past reports online.