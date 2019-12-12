WDFW online open house on Monday, Dec. 16
Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind will host another online, virtual open house on Monday, December 16 to give the public a chance to ask questions and gain information about department policies and direction.
“This is a chance to hear from those who aren’t always able to attend our in-person events and meetings,” said Susewind. “Getting this feedback is incredibly helpful. We learn about what’s on people’s minds and how we can enhance their lives through our work while participants get answers to the things that matter most to them.”
Director Susewind will be joined by wildlife, fish, law enforcement, and habitat leadership. He and his staff will kick off the online event with a brief update on the upcoming legislative season and department budget challenges, current conservation efforts, partner collaborations, efforts to enhance public service, and the department’s work to develop a strategic plan.
The online webinar starts at 6:30 p.m.
The public can go to https://player.invintus.com/?clientID=2836755451&eventID=2019121004 during the event to watch and submit questions.
After the event, the digital open house video will remain available for viewing from the agency’s website, wdfw.wa.gov.