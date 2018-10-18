WDFW invites the public to attend open house in Montesano

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has scheduled six open house events this fall to give the new director an opportunity to discuss the agency’s long-term plans to conserve fish and wildlife and promote outdoor recreation throughout the state.

This includes a meeting in Montesano.

“The department’s work is fundamental to people’s quality of life and livelihoods in Washington,” said Kelly Susewind, WDFW director. “Our work to conserve fish and wildlife and provide sustainable opportunities affects everyone. Whether you’re an active outdoors-person or you’re someone that buys locally-caught seafood at the market, the public expects us to be good stewards of these resources and the public has a say in how they are managed.”

Susewind added, “These meetings will allow me to introduce you to my values and approach and I’m eager to hear what’s important to you.”

Specific topics will include an overview of the department’s work in each region, a summary of budget and policy proposals for the 2019 legislative session, and a discussion about how the department should position itself to address new, long-term challenges that affect fish and wildlife.

The open houses, all scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m., will take place at the following dates and locations:

Nov. 5 – CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley

Nov. 6 – Grant County Public Works, 124 Enterprise St. SE, Ephrata

Nov. 7 – Selah Civic Center, 216 1st St., Selah

Nov. 13 – Montesano City Hall, 112 North Main Street, Montesano

Nov. 14 – WDFW Ridgefield Office, 5525 South 11th Street, Ridgefield

Dec. 12 – Issaquah Salmon Hatchery Watershed Science Center, 125 W Sunset Way, Issaquah

Last June, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to select Susewind as WDFW’s director.

“I am committed to the mission of the agency, and that means hearing from people who care about Washington’s fish and wildlife,” said Susewind. “I want to share what I have learned so far, but listening to people and their ideas is my main reason for inviting people to attend these events.”